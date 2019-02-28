Yorkshire’s Katherine Brunt restores credibility for England Women

Have your say

England Women secured a dramatic two-wicket win in Mumbai to deprive India of a series whitewash.

India had won the opening two matches of the three-match series, but Danielle Wyatt’s half-century saw the hosts’ 205-8 overhauled with seven balls to spare.

Yorkshire’s Katherine Brunt had earlier ruined India’s impressive start by returning figures of 5-28 from 10 overs.

Captain Heather Knight made 47 from 63 balls after England had been reduced to 49-5 in the 15th over, with the top order blown away by Jhulan Goswami.

Wyatt and Georgia Elwiss (33 not out) set about getting England over the line before the former fell for 56.

Brunt continued her fine work with 18 from 20 balls and, although she holed out to mid-wicket with victory in sight, Elwiss finished the job in tandem with Anya Shrubsole.

Brunt took four wickets in 14 balls as India slid from 129-1 to 140-5. Shrubsole, Elwiss and Natalie Sciver also had a wicket apiece.