Yorkshire star Harry Brook hoping to finish on a high in Australia’s Big Bash

Harry Brook playing for Hobart Hurricanes in the Men's Big Bash League in Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

Brook has had a disappointing tournament for Hobart Hurricanes, scoring 42 runs in six innings at an average of seven.

But after starting the competition with scores of 1, 2, 0, 6 and 11, Brook hit 22 in Hobart’s most recent game against Brisbane Heat and felt better at the crease.

It was his highest score of the winter after his two knocks for England Lions Down Under produced innings of 17 and 1 against Australia A.

Jordan Thompson celebrates a wicket with Hobart Hurricanes team-mate Matthew Wade. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)

“I haven’t done as well as I would have liked during my time in Australia so far, but it’s all part of cricket and has definitely been a good learning curve,” said Brook via yorkshireccc.com

“It’s been tough, of course, but I’ve still found it enjoyable and a great experience spending time with the Lions and now the Hobart Hurricanes.

“Trying to stay level when you’re going through a rough patch is all part of professional sport, and that is something I probably need to get better at.

“Hopefully I can go well through until the back end of the Big Bash later this month.”

Brook went on: “I’m certainly not someone who will look to make excuses.

“You can’t do it every game, but I came over here thinking I could score runs in the Big Bash no matter how good the standard is.

“It hasn’t happened so far, but I’m still confident I can come good and contribute heavily to us winning games.

“I felt a bit more comfortable out there in scoring 22 in our last game, but I probably played a poor shot for my dismissal, lbw sweeping at Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

“I played with Mujeeb in The Hundred during the summer, and I knew he was going to try and get me out by bowling stump to stump.

“Unfortunately, I just tried to hit it a little bit too square.

“But, again, that’s another learning curve.

“As long as you take something out of every game, there’s only one way – up.”

Brook, who turns 23 next month, is experiencing the ups-and-downs known to many young players.

He was one of the stars of last summer’s T20 Blast, scoring 486 runs at an average of 69.42, the tournament’s fourth-highest aggregate.

He also performed well in The Hundred for Northern Superchargers, topping the run-scoring charts with 189 at an average of 47.25, ahead of much more experienced and heralded campaigners.

The sense is of a player firmly on the rise, one determined to end his Australian adventure with a flourish.

“This is the most important part of my time out here,” he said. “It’s the money end of the competition, if you will.

“If I can contribute and get a few match-winning innings now, I will still be happy.

“Even if we got to the final and I hadn’t scored a run, but I had a blinder in the final, I would still be very happy.

“Playing in these franchise competitions is something I’ve dreamt of for the last few years; I’ve been desperate to get involved, put my foot down and do well.

“To be out here is a bit of a dream come true.”

Brook will hope to keep his place for Hobart’s next game away to Jason Gillespie’s Adelaide Strikers this morning.

Strikers are bottom of the eight-team table after seven defeats in eight matches, whereas Hobart are fourth after four wins from four. Perth Scorchers lead the way with eight wins from nine.

Another Yorkshire player currently in action for Hobart is all-rounder Jordan Thompson, who has also played six games, scoring 12 runs in three innings and taking four wickets.

“Jordan is here with me in Hobart, and likewise he’s not quite happy with how he’s gone,” said Brook. “But Tommo has put in some pivotal performances - he got a three-for a couple of games ago.

“I actually think playing out here in Australia is good for him.

“He’s got so many change-ups with the ball, and the boundaries are that much bigger. He can cut one side of the ground off and be harder to get away.”

England recalled Stuart Broad for the fourth Ashes Test, giving him the chance to work out his frustrations after a bit-part role in the series so far.

Broad admitted in his newspaper column over the weekend that his appearance in just one of the first three matches had been a big disappointment and he now has the chance to make his impression at the Sydney Cricket Ground.