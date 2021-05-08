Yorkshire v Kent - Rain thwarts Yorkshire as they seek to forge winning position

Joe Root is back in action Yorkshire against Kent this week.

No play was possible on day three at Headingley, where umpires Richard Kettleborough and Peter Hartley took their decision during an 11am inspection.

The early call-off was the sensible move, with puddles on the outfield and the forecast poor for the rest of the day.

It was frustrating for both teams and perhaps especially so for Yorkshire, who appeared to be the better placed at the game’s halfway stage.

The hosts are 240-5 in their first innings in reply to Kent’s 305, with Gary Ballance unbeaten on 91 and Dom Bess on four.

There could still potentially be a positive result with some collusion or if Yorkshire could forge a lead, perhaps, of around 100 on the final day and then look to bowl Kent out cheaply.

But a match that had the feel of a draw even before a ball had been bowled given the forecast would appear to be heading in that direction.

There is a also the chance of a shower or two on day four, although the forecast for Sunday is mostly fair.