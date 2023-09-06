Yorkshire’s Harry Brook inched another step closer to gatecrashing England’s World Cup squad after he was handed a late call-up for this week’s ODI series against New Zealand.

CHESTER-LE-STREET, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Harry Brook of England leaves the field after winning the 1st Vitality T20 International between England and New Zealand at Emirates Riverside on August 30, 2023 in Chester-le-Street, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Brook’s hopes of making next month’s tournament plummeted when he was surprisingly omitted from the original 15-man squad, but England’s resolve has been tested ever since that selection was made public.

With Brook offering several timely reminders of his quality, first with a blistering century in The Hundred, then with two dashing T20 knocks against the Black Caps, there has been a growing clamour for a rethink before the September 28 deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now he has been drafted as batting cover for the four-match series, which begins in Cardiff on Friday, giving him a potential opportunity to nail down a spot in India.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: England batsman Harry Brook hits a six during the 2nd Vitality T20I match between England and New Zealand at Emirates Old Trafford on September 01, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Brook’s Yorkshire team-mate Dawid Malan is considered the most vulnerable of the specialist batters, the form of all-rounder Liam Livingstone has started to come under scrutiny and England are also being cautious over Jonny Bairstow’s fitness.

He experienced pain in his right shoulder while batting in Tuesday’s final T20 against New Zealand and did not emerge to keep wicket at Trent Bridge.

Although the issue is not thought be a serious concern, it offers another reason for Brook to remain with the group should extra batting be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his fast-growing reputation across all formats, Brook has just three ODI caps to his name.