A SECOND successive defeat for York has made things very interesting at the top of Yorkshire Premier League North.

Following their setback at Sessay, which included the controversial run out of Sessay’s Diego Rosier, who left his crease to congratulate Tim Hall on reaching his half-century, the Clifton Park club went down at home to Sheriff Hutton Bridge as rain once again proved disruptive throughout the Broad Acres.

Sent in, the visitors could only make a modest 103 as the first three York bowlers returned tidy figures, Dave Brent being the best with 3-9 off seven overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in the reply, only Yorkshire’s Jonny Tattersall made double figures, scoring 29 as York were castled for 74, with the outstanding Freddie Collins taking 6-23.

Castleford bowler Matthew Rees in action as Cas took advantage of York's slip. (Picture: Scott Merrylees)

That defeat opened the door for Castleford, who marched through it with a nine-wicket home win over Stamford Bridge.

The latter made 110-8, which owed plenty to opener Brandon Faber (48) as Jack Young (3-22) did the best of four wicket-takers.

Castleford were then almost seen home by first pair Calum Rowe (69no) and Brayden Clark (44), whose partnership was ended at 105, with the victory leaving Castleford and York tied at the top on 100 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only other winners in the division were Clifton Alliance, who handed seemingly doomed Malton & Old Malton their 12th defeat of the season.

Yorkshire Vikings' Jonny Tattersall was playing for York in the Yorkshire Premier League North (Picture: Richard Sellers/SWpix.com)

Sent in, the visitors made 172-8 in their allotted 30 overs, which was boosted by Toby Sercombe’s 45 not out down the order.

However, Clifton made easy meat of their target, winning by nine wickets in the 28th over, with Jack Beath (79) and Scott Hopkinson (51no) putting on 114 for the first wicket before Edward Wade (28no) joined the party.

With Townville only being able to complete 10 balls in their abandoned match against Jer Lane at Park Avenue, New Farnley took advantage to reclaim second place in the Bradford Premier League Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing against bogey team Pudsey St Lawrence, New Farnley made 217-5 in their 38 overs, with captain Lee Goddard (84) adding 141 for the second wicket with the ever-reliable Steve Bullen (43).

Saints were set a DLS target of 228 in 35 overs, but they were dismissed for 156, despite Charlie Best (43) and Harry Cullingford (45), with spinner Adam Ahmed taking 4-45.

Woodlands, as they usually do, managed to win on a day when others were rained off, making 186-4 at Ossett, Tim Jackson (54) and the newly-married Brad Schmulian (87) putting on 134 for the second wicket.

Then Muhammad Bilal (7-20) and Tom Clee (3-30) cleaned up the hosts for 55 to put Woodlands on 250 points, with New Farnley on 220 and Townville on 211.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the bottom of the table, Pudsey Congs won again, this time defeating Methley by seven wickets.

The hosts made 157-8 (Kris Ward 50, James Wainman 30no), with spinners Ryan Heptinstall (4-55) and Sam Wisniewski (3-46) again effective for Congs.

Opener Callum Oliver (55) and Yohan Mendis (33) then played vital knocks as Congs chased down a DLS target of 128 to put themselves just a point behind third-from-bottom Ossett.

Rain affected the Yorkshire Southern Premier League more than most, with none of the six matches achieving a positive result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders Doncaster Town got further than most, scoring 187-8 off 40 overs against Appleby Frodingham, with opener Caleb Jewell, continuing his rich vein of form with 69, being aided by Charlie Kaye (35) and James Keast (40no).

Appleby Frodingham were 2-1 in reply off 2.2 overs when rain had the final say.

Treeton batted for 48 overs after being sent in at Tickhill, making 173-5, with contributions throughout.

Tickhill were 34-2 off 7.3 overs when the players gave in to the elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Huddersfield League Premiership, leading duo Moorlands (71 points) and Skelmanthorpe (68) were the only winners.

Honley made a competitive 245-9 off their full allocation, with Lewis Evans scoring 107 off 116 balls, including 11 fours and a six, and adding 144 for the fifth wicket with Lewis Kenworthy (79).

Moorlands were set an adjusted target of 125 and won by seven wickets, with openers Marcus Walmsley (64) and Shoukat Ali (36) adding 65.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers also had openers in form, with Euan Hardcastle (56) and Nick Sharp (79) sharing a stand of 130 in their 270, but Skelmanthorpe won by six wickets, led by Jack Newby (72).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All-rounder Charlie Swallow should be given the freedom of Collingham the way he is playing for the Airedale & Wharfedale League leaders.

He took 6-18 as visitors Tong Park Esholt were skittled for 48, Collingham winning by eight wickets, and they are now 60 points (three full wins) ahead of second-placed Otley.

They defeated Horsforth Hall Park by seven wickets in a game of two centuries Michael Loubser getting 100 not out (off 62 balls) for Hall Park and Alex Atkinson 105 (51 balls) for Otley.