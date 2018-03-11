Sheffield’s Walker is pipped in sprint finish by Mottram

Have your say

Yorkshire professional cyclist Joey Walker narrowly missed out on victory at the 36th Jock Wadley Memorial Road Race near Colchester in Essex yesterday.

The 20-year-old Team Wiggins rider from Aston near Sheffield made a break for it at the front of the 83-mile race but was soon caught up by eventual winner Michael Mottram (Morvelo Basso RT).

Ed Clancy

As the two riders approached the finish line Mottram stole the march on Walker coming into the sprint to finish narrowly ahead of the Yorkshireman.

Elsewhere Huddersfield Olympian Ed Clancy, riding for JLT Condor, took third place in the Eddie Soens Memorial Road Race at Aintree Race Course on Saturday.

Matthew Kirkbright of the Army Cycling Union took victory in the BKCAT circuit race held at St Thomas A Becket Catholic Secondary School in Wakefield on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Leeds rider finished ahead of Doncaster’s Dean Watson, representing Andy Moore Autocentres Racing. Joseph Romain of Giant Halifax RT completed the podium.

Isabel Darvill of Velo Schils-Interbike RT won the women’s race with Holly MacMahon (4t+ Cyclopark) second and Amy Graham of Valley Striders CC third.

And in time trialling, Malton Wheelers rider Richard Peel clocked the quickest time in the Malton Wheelers 10.5-mile event, winning by just a second in 22.40. NOPINZ’s Philip Graves from York was second and Albarosa CC’s Ian Mitchelson was third in 23.23.

And in the classic Circuit of Pendle 27-mile time trial in North Yorkshire, Slaithwaite’s Karen Poole (SportsTest RT) was fastest woman, covering the course in 1-21-13.

Great Britain’s Simon Yates was pipped to the Paris-Nice title by just four seconds in a dramatic final stage on Sunday.

Spaniard Marc Soler clinched overall victory after forming part of a late breakaway on the stage which was won by his compatriot David de la Cruz. Movistar rider Soler had started the day 37 seconds behind overnight leader Yates but finished 35 seconds in front, as well as picking up six extra bonus seconds.

Team Sky’s De la Cruz beat another Spaniard, Omar Fraile (Astana), in the sprint finish, with Soler coming in third and Yates (Michelton) finishing sixth.

Fraile had burst clear on a solo breakaway but was gradually hauled back by Soler and De la Cruz, while Yates was left unable to mount an attack in response.

Soler’s narrow victory was sealed by the bonus points he collected in the second intermediate spring of the stage at La Turbie.