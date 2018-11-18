Tom Pidcock proving he has the credentials

Leeds-based Tom Pidcock was victorious once again in the Telenet UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Series, securing the win in the Under-23 category at the latest round in the Czech Republic.

The 19-year-old, from Kippax, who clinched victory in the European Championships two weeks ago, showed once again he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of cyclo-cross with his latest win in Tabor.

The British rider started the race in the wrong gear but was unfazed by the setback and slowly made his way through the field, asserting his dominance and showing everyone why he was crowned European Champion.

He went on to take the win by an 11-second margin over Italian rider Jakob Dorigoni.

There was also other British success at the event with Dan Tulett taking fifth place and Thomas Mein finishing in sixth, both riders within a hair’s length of the podium.

Elsewhrere, the eighth round of the Yorkshire Points Series was won by Albion CC’s Matt Taylor, who crossed the line just three seconds ahead of his nearest rival in Bradford yesterday.

Junior rider Joe Coukham (Shibden CC) had to settle for second overall, while Jake Womersley (Holdsworth Pro Racing) was more than a minute further back in third spot.