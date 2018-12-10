Tour de Yorkshire 2019: everything you need to know

Have your say

Since its debut in 2015, the Tour de Yorkshire has proved to be one of the region's most popular sporting events - and it’s set to make a return next year.

The now annual road cycling race will be held in various locations around Yorkshire in May, and will give riders a chance to ride the circuit being used for the 2019 UCI Road World Championships races in Harrogate.

When is the Tour de Yorkshire 2019?

The men's Tour de Yorkshire race will take place over the course of four days, from 2 to 5 May 2019.

The race has been upgraded by cycling’s world governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), to HC status - the highest possible category for a multi-day race outside of the UCI World Tour.

The Asda Tour de Yorkshire women's trace will take place over two days, from 3 to 4 May 2019.

The race will be held on a Friday and Saturday for the first time ever to allow more people to spectate, and the 2019 edition will also be the longest race yet, covering 264km with more than 3,200m of cumulative climbing.

How long is the route?

The men's course will cover 617.5km (384 miles) over four stages.

The women's course will cover 264km (164 miles) over two stages.

What are the routes for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019?

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire includes eight host locations around the county, with the men's race featuring four stages and the women's featuring two.

The stages for the men's race are as follows:

Stage 1: The Heritage Stage. 1785.km from Doncaster to Selby, Thursday 2 May.

Starting in Doncaster, the race will head towards Beverley and into the Yorkshire Wolds to the first classified climb at Baggaby Hill.

A brisk descent will then bring riders into Pocklington, before approaching Selby.

Stage 2: The World Stage. 132km from Barnsley to Bedale, Friday 3 May.

Kicking off in the afternoon from Barnsley, the race will head in a north-easterly direction towards Pontefract, skirting past Leeds and Leathley before heading towards Harrogate.

Here riders will have the chance to tackle the same circuit being used at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

The stage then continues through Ripon and into Bedale.

Stage 3: The Yorkshire Coast. 132km from Bridlington to Scarborough, Saturday 4 May.

From Bridlington, riders will head into the North York Moors National Park, passing through Hackness and then north through Robin Hood's Bay.

Whitby is the next port of call, with spectacular views in store as the peloton approaches Sandsend.

The route then heads inland as it heads towards Scarborough, finishing along the stunning North Bay.

Stage 4: The Yorkshire Classic. 175km from Halifax to Leeds, Sunday 5 May.

The Piece Hall will serve as the start location for the final stage, with riders heading from here into Brontë Country and up Haworth's quaint cobbled Main Street.

A tough climb awaits up the Côte de Goose Eye and later Côte de Barden Moor, after which riders will reach the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The Côte de Park Rash is the next climb, before a gradual descent into Middleham followed by Masham, before entering Nidderdale.

Riders will then head through Pateley Bridge towards Otley, heading up the final categorised climb on Otley Chevin and on towards Leeds city centre, for the exciting finish along The Headrow.

The stages for the women's race are as follows:

Stage 1: 132km from Barnsley to Bedale, Friday 3 May.

Stage 2: 132km from Bridlington to Scarborough, Saturday 4 May.

The stages for the Tour de Yorkshire ride are as follows:

Long route: 123.3km starting and ending in Leeds, Sunday 5 May.

Medium route: 78.6km starting and ending in Leeds, Sunday 5 May.

Short route: 50.4km starting and ending in Leeds, Sunday 5 May.

What is the Tour de Yorkshire ride?

The Tour de Yorkshire Ride is a unique opportunity for cyclists to ride the Tour de Yorkshire route, with thousands expected to take part.

For more information visit letour.yorkshire.com.

Where can I watch the Tour de Yorkshire?

Spectators will be able to watch the race for free anywhere along the route, with start, finish and climb locations expected to see the biggest crowds.

The race will also be broadcast live on ITV4.

How can I get involved?

If you wish to volunteer to be a Tour Maker for the 2019 even, you can apply online on the Tour de Yorkshire website.