10 Championship deals that could go through on deadline day - Including Barnsley swoop for EFL defender

EFL match balls. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Deadline day is always brimming with speculation and drama, and this year promises to be no different, with a number of Championship clubs still in the running to land some major coups between now and the 11pm cut-off point.

Of course, any deals that run right down to the wire can be completed with the aid of a deal sheet – a document which can grant clubs an additional two hours to seal a transfer, provided the relevant paperwork is submitted in time.

But for the sake of nerves everywhere, expectant fans will be hoping that their club doesn’t leave things until quite that late in the day.

The Manchester United defender has been touted for a potential exit from Old Trafford for most of the summer, and Fulham are the latest side to be linked with a move, alongside the likes of Premier League outfit Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With that in mind, we’ve picked out 10 potential Championship deals to keep an eye on as today progresses…

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Sheffield United have made an offer to sign Barcelona starlet Alex Collado on a loan deal. Could it happen before the transfer deadline? (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Blades are said to have entered talks with Chelsea stopper Willy Caballero over a potential switch to Bramall Lane as they look for a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. (Photo by Manu Fernandez - Pool/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough are understood to have opened talks to sign the Sheffield United star, with Neil Warnock said to be in the market for reinforcements. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tykes are said to be keen on the Wigan Athletic man, although contrasting reports suggest that their chances of signing the player may be quite slim. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The youngster is in demand at the moment, with the Toffees among the clubs who are said to have bid for him. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The midfielder might be spending the rest of the campaign in Italy, with Napoli nearing a deal to bring the Fulham man to the club on loan, according to The Athletic. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The Clarets are said to be in talks for the Swansea City full-back in the latter stages of the transfer window. (Photo by Koen van Weel - Pool/Getty Images)

Blackpool have made a six-figure bid for Oxford United star Cameron Brannagan, with the Seasiders hoping to secure a late deal for the player. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)