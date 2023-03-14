10 soon-to-be available strikers who Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers should sign - gallery
A look at what transfer options are out there at the end of this season for Yorkshire clubs
Sheffield Wednesday are flying high at the top of League One as they look to return to the Championship. The Owls are three points clear of Plymouth Argyle at the summit.
Barnsley are also eyeing promotion to the second tier and are 4th after an impressive season so far under Michael Duff. Bradford City are currently in the play-offs in League Two but Doncaster Rovers find themselves down in 11th position.
There are a whole host of strikers who are out of contract this summer who are worth looking at by the Yorkshire clubs. Here are 10 who are due to become available...