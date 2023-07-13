The summer is an exciting time for players of Fantasy Premier League.

The game allows fans to build their own squads with a budget of £100m, ahead of a season during which they can compete against friends and strangers in competitive leagues.

A popular concept across various sports, it can engage fans in games they perhaps would otherwise be disinterested in. Sheffield United supporters will once again be able to select their club’s players this season, after the Blades secured promotion from the Championship.

Player prices for the 2023/24 campaign have been released, therefore The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at 11 players who could prove to be bargain signings for your FPL squad.

The game allows fans to build their own squads with a budget of £100m. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) – £5.5m

The Senegal international is the joint-most expensive Sheffield United player in the game, tied with Oli McBurnie. However, the playmaker is significantly cheaper than many of his fellow attacking midfielders in the top flight and game time appears unlikely to be an issue for him.

Anel Ahmedhodžić (Sheffield United) – £4.5m

He took to the Championship like a duck to water, therefore looks set to be a crucial figure for the Blades in the Premier League. The defender scored seven goals in all competitions last season, which may appeal to FPL fans.

Sven Botman (Newcastle United) – £4.5m

Although he will face competition in the Newcastle defence, £4.5m appears to represent good value for a player who accumulated 129 FPL points last season.

He may be Crystal Palace’s most expensive asset in FPL, but £6.5m for an England international playmaker is not to be sniffed at. With Wilfried Zaha seeking pastures new, Eze could take centre stage under Roy Hodgson this season.

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) – £4m

The centre-back impressed in the Championship last season and with legendary defender Vincent Kompany as his manager, appears to have a good chance of developing significantly in the Premier League. At £4m, he leaves plenty of room in the budget to splash out elsewhere.

Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) – £6m

With a season of Premier League experience now under his belt, Johnson should only get better for Forest. He made a relatively seamless transition to life in the top flight last season and appears a bargain at £6m.

Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion) – £5m

A dependable figure in defence, Dunk racked up 112 FPL points last season yet remains fairly low-priced at just £5m.

Pervis Estupinan (Brighton & Hove Albion) – £5m

See above. Another reliable figure for the Seagulls, Estupinan was a regular fixture in the starting XI last season and chipped in with six Premier League assists.

Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – £5m

Any FPL managers reluctant to fork out £5.5m for Alisson, Ederson or Nick Pope may want to consider Sa. He is cheaper than the aforementioned trio and outscored Ederson in the game last season.

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) – £6m

Attacking Liverpool players rarely come cheap but Mac Allister appears fairly priced at £6m. He accumulated 140 FPL points last season, outscoring the more expensive Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Dominic Solanke (AFC Bournemouth) – £6.5m