11 free agents who may interest Rotherham United including Burnley, Millwall, Blackpool, Reading and Wigan Athletic stars
Rotherham United brought an end to their yo-yoing last season with a 19th-placed Championship finish.
However, the Millers cannot afford to rest on their laurels and they must now further consolidate their spot in the second tier. They may need to strengthen their squad in order to do that but Championship talent rarely comes cheap.
With that in mind, here are 11 players out of contract this summer who may interest Rotherham.
