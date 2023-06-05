All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

11 free agents who may interest Rotherham United including Burnley, Millwall, Blackpool, Reading and Wigan Athletic stars

Rotherham United brought an end to their yo-yoing last season with a 19th-placed Championship finish.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:37 BST

However, the Millers cannot afford to rest on their laurels and they must now further consolidate their spot in the second tier. They may need to strengthen their squad in order to do that but Championship talent rarely comes cheap.

With that in mind, here are 11 players out of contract this summer who may interest Rotherham.

The experienced defender ended the 2022/23 campaign with Birmingham City.

1. Kevin Long

The experienced defender ended the 2022/23 campaign with Birmingham City. Photo: JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
The defender stood out for a struggling Blackpool last season.

2. Jordan Thorniley

The defender stood out for a struggling Blackpool last season. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fosu is familiar with the Millers having spent time on loan at the club last season.

3. Tarique Fosu

Fosu is familiar with the Millers having spent time on loan at the club last season. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Knibbs is set to leave Cambridge United and has been linked with numerous Championship clubs.

4. Harvey Knibbs

Knibbs is set to leave Cambridge United and has been linked with numerous Championship clubs. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:MillersMillwallBurnleyBlackpoolReadingWigan Athletic