11 free agents who may interest Sheffield United including Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton, Leicester City and Brentford stars

Sheffield United face the task of assembling a squad capable of being competitive in the Premier League.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:03 BST

The Blades will be keen to avoid a repeat of the 2020/21 season, when they fell out of the top tier at the end of a disastrous campaign. However, Premier League talent does not come cheap and the club may have to dip into the free agent market.

Here are 11 players who, as it stands, are set to become free agents this summer and may interest Sheffield United.

The midfielder has been a bit-part player under Sean Dyche at Everton.

1. Tom Davies

The midfielder has been a bit-part player under Sean Dyche at Everton. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

It has been confirmed the attacking midfielder will leave Brentford upon the expiry of his contract.

2. Saman Ghoddos

It has been confirmed the attacking midfielder will leave Brentford upon the expiry of his contract. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The lure of Premier League football could prove tempting for the Leicester City defender.

3. Jonny Evans

The lure of Premier League football could prove tempting for the Leicester City defender. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The defender has been unable to establish himself in the Manchester United first-team.

4. Axel Tuanzebe

The defender has been unable to establish himself in the Manchester United first-team. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

