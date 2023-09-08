1,165 reasons why Doncaster Rovers should not feel inferior in their League Two clash at Wrexham

DONCASTER ROVERS visit the most talked-about and well-heeled League Two club for many a year in Wrexham on Saturday.

It will serve as a reminder, not that it is particularly needed, of what Rovers are up against in the fourth tier this season.

The presence of a sell-out contingent of 1,165 visiting supporters at the Racecourse Ground will also convey the fact that Rovers should not feel inferior against ‘Hollywood’ hosts either.

Manager Grant McCann said: "Wrexham are a big club and with everything going around it, it makes it even bigger.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann during the recent Carabao Cup second round match against Everton at the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"With Notts County going up as well, the league is tougher but we are enjoying the challenge.

"This club should not be where it is and we are doing everything we can - not just myself and the players staff, but everyone behind the scenes at this football club.

"We know we don't want to be at this level, but must put in the building blocks first."

Those blocks are taking time to cement. Rovers are currently propping up the division in the position no-one wants at any stage of the season - 92nd.

Recent performances suggest that the first three points of the campaign should not be too long in coming.

If it arrives at the title favourites, it has the potential to be a huge psychological moment in Rovers' season.

McCann, without Tommy Rowe following his controversial dismissal last weekend, added: "League Two has got stronger over the years. You see some of the teams and fanbases they have and it's exciting and the National League is the same with strong teams and fanbases.

"League Two is probably as strong as it's been for a long time and in my opinion, League One is probably not as tough as it has been.

"I've come up against Phil's (Parkinson) trams throughout my management career since he was at Bradford. He's a good guy and done a really good job there.

"But we have got belief and there's a hunger in the group and the performances in the last two or three games have sparked that belief back into everyone.