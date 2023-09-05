17 free agents Barnsley FC, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town could sign - gallery
The summer transfer window has closed – but there are still deals that could be done.
Clubs can still add free agents to their squad outside of the window and there are plenty of unemployed players.
From experienced figures to young prospects, there is a vast array of talent available to snap up.
Here are 17 players clubs in League One and League Two could target following the closure of the window.
