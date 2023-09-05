All Sections
17 free agents Barnsley FC, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town could sign - gallery

The summer transfer window has closed – but there are still deals that could be done.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:56 BST

Clubs can still add free agents to their squad outside of the window and there are plenty of unemployed players.

From experienced figures to young prospects, there is a vast array of talent available to snap up.

Here are 17 players clubs in League One and League Two could target following the closure of the window.

Last club: Blackpool

1. Gary Madine

Last club: Blackpool Photo: James Gill/Getty Images

Last club: Northampton Town

2. Paul Osew

Last club: Northampton Town Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Last club: Blackpool

3. Tom Trybull

Last club: Blackpool Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Last club: Wigan Athletic

4. Gwion Edwards

Last club: Wigan Athletic Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

