Daniel Farke’s side currently sit second in the Championship, therefore it appears likely they could be back playing Premier League football next term. However, nothing is guaranteed, especially with Leicester City and Ipswich Town also vying for a place in the top two.

When Leeds were last promoted to the Premier League, they made an immediate impression in the top flight. Their full-blooded approach won plaudits across the globe and they caught many top sides cold under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, the momentum was not built upon and the Whites eventually fell away to become a struggling side in a relegation battle. Although they beat the drop in 2022, they could not emulate the feat in 2023.

Leeds will be desperate to avoid another struggle if they return to the top flight and a summer of shrewd business could help the club consolidate. On the other hand, wise summer calls will also be required if promotion is not sealed.

With the summer approaching, here are 27 players reportedly out of contract this summer who could interest Leeds.