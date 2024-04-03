27 free agents Leeds United could target in summer including West Ham, Fulham, Southampton and Brentford stars

Leeds United have a big summer ahead, regardless of whether or not they escape the Championship this season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:35 BST

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit second in the Championship, therefore it appears likely they could be back playing Premier League football next term. However, nothing is guaranteed, especially with Leicester City and Ipswich Town also vying for a place in the top two.

When Leeds were last promoted to the Premier League, they made an immediate impression in the top flight. Their full-blooded approach won plaudits across the globe and they caught many top sides cold under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, the momentum was not built upon and the Whites eventually fell away to become a struggling side in a relegation battle. Although they beat the drop in 2022, they could not emulate the feat in 2023.

Leeds will be desperate to avoid another struggle if they return to the top flight and a summer of shrewd business could help the club consolidate. On the other hand, wise summer calls will also be required if promotion is not sealed.

With the summer approaching, here are 27 players reportedly out of contract this summer who could interest Leeds.

Current club: West Ham United

1. Ben Johnson

Current club: West Ham United Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Current club: AFC Bournemouth

2. Lloyd Kelly

Current club: AFC Bournemouth Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Current club: Coventry City

3. Callum O'Hare

Current club: Coventry City Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Current club: Burnley

4. Josh Brownhill

Current club: Burnley Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

