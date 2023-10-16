All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

29 players out of contract in 2024 including Chelsea, Leeds United, Arsenal and Everton stars - gallery

There are plenty of talented players with contracts due to expire in 2024.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST

With the next transfer window less than three months away, clubs will already be taking note of players with uncertain futures.

Uncertainties regarding contracts can be capitalised upon, with those close to becoming free agents often available for cut-price fees.

Alternatively, they could be snapped up for free when the 2023/24 season comes to an end.

As per Transfermarkt data, here are 29 players based in England with contracts that expire in 2024.

Current club: Chelsea

1. Ian Maatsen

Current club: Chelsea Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current club: Brentford

2. Josh Dasilva

Current club: Brentford Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current club: Arsenal

3. Jorginho

Current club: Arsenal Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current club: Manchester United

4. Hannibal Mejbri

Current club: Manchester United Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:ArsenalChelseaEvertonEngland