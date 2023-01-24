BARNSLEY'S LEAGUE One game at Exeter City has been called off just three hours before the scheduled kick-off due to a frozen pitch.

Grecians officials had been confident the fixture would take place but following an inspection of the St James Park surface by referee Darren Handley and the match officials, which started at 4.15pm, the pitch was deemed unsafe.

Handley commented: "There are areas on the touchline and near the away end that are not going to give and won’t grip, so it won’t be safe for the players."

A Barnsley statement read: "Barnsley Football Club regrets to inform supporters that our Sky Bet League One fixture at Exeter City has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

St James Park, Exeter. Picture: Getty Images.

"This match was scheduled take place on Tuesday 24 January, kick-off at 7:45pm, but following a pitch inspection from the match officials at 4:15pm, the playing surface at St James Park was deemed unsafe.

"We understand the disappointment that supporters will feel following this announcement and sympathise with those who have already begun the long journey to Devon.

"Tickets will still be valid for the rearranged fixture, details of which will be communicated in due course."

Over 300 Reds fans were expected in Exeter for the club’s first fixture there since 1980.

Meanwhile, Barnsley FC Supporters Trust have tweeted that they will be submitting an official complaint to the English Football League on behalf of Reds supporters impacted by what they have called a ‘frustrating and poorly communicated cancellation.’

Earlier in the day, Sheffield Wednesday’s game at Cheltenham was called off due to a frozen pitch.

