INDOMITABLE Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg has expressed his fervent desire and intent to continue to represent the Terriers for a good few years yet - while revealing that discussions have commenced regarding a testimonial.

The midfielder, 34, joined Town in the summer of 2013 from Watford and has been a stalwart during a momentous time in the club's history.

The ultra-fit Teessider says he has no plans to retire at any time soon either.

He said: "I am in the last year of my contract. Who knows what happens. But I am not planning on stopping any time soon.

"We will see what happens. Fingers crossed, I can stay here for longer. But if not, you will be seeing me somewhere."

On testimonial talks, he continued: "There's been talk about it. I don't think there's anything in concrete yet, but there's bits of talk in the background.

"I am quite keen and want to do it. I said to my wife that I don't really want to do it in the sense where all the attention is on you and everything is about you (when you retire).

"I was (then) thinking when I do retire and finish, I'll kind of regret that I didn't (have one earlier). I think I will do one and there's things in the background going on.

"If I look back throughout my career, having spent ten plus years at a club and didn't do a testimonial, which is quite rare these days, I'd be stupid not to."

Wonderfully consistent and one of the first names on the teamsheet throughout his time at Town, Hogg has revealed that he did come close to leaving the club on one occasion.

He said: "I think there was once, yes. There was a time when I got a call and I think it was Burnley and they asked about me and the manager called me and said: 'would I be interested?'. But nothing really came of it in the end.

"I've had offers, but I don't think I could ever leave. This is what I am all about.