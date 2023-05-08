All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
12 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
5 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
8 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
10 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
10 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
11 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

'A great moment to celebrate with the fans' - Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor hails a job well done

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor reflected on a job well done over the Championship season which concluded with this goalless draw against relegated Wigan.

By YP Sport
Published 8th May 2023, 21:53 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 22:10 BST

Having been promoted and relegated over the past five seasons, the Millers were desperate to avoid a third successive relegation – which they did with the win over Middlesbrough in their penultimate game.

“It was their moment, this, and for the players,” said Taylor, inset. “It was a reward and recognition for what they’ve done over the previous 45 games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We did what we set out to do, and we achieved that last Monday. This was a celebration of that.

Most Popular
Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor achieved his goal. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor achieved his goal. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor achieved his goal. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“In the first half, I quite liked us as a team, and we created enough openings to probably go ahead in the game.

“In the second half, we became a little bit disjointed, along with the game.

“But I don’t want to read too much into that, because we’d already done our work for the season. And it was a great moment at the end for the players, to be able to celebrate with the fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve just been told that’s been our best away following for nine years, and I think that shows the connection between the fans and this group of players – and it’s all about trust.

“I came in a couple of months into the season, and I’ve started to build that trust with them, as they have with me. The fans are the same, and they’ll only do that if we achieve our goals – and this year, that was staying in the league.”

The Rotherham fans certainly responded in numbers, selling out the away end at the DW Stadium, where all of the pre-match talk had focused on Wigan's failure to pay their players on time for a fifth time this season.

The Millers made the early running as Tariqe Fosu danced through the Wigan defence and got in his shot, but the goalkeeper was able to make a fine stop with his body.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home defence parted again as Jamie Lindsay made his way through some non-existent tackling. But this time on-loan midfielder Christ Tiehi stuck out a foot in the nick of time to toe it back to Tickle.

As half-time approached, Fosu crossed from the right and the ball flew only just in front of the lunging Jordan Hugill at the far post.

After the restart, a Rotherham break saw them threaten two-on-two, but a great recovery from Tom Pearce and then James McClean snuffed out the danger.

The Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson pulled off a stunning save moments later to keep out Omar Rekik's header from a Callum Lang free-kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lang had one last effort to break the deadlock right at the end but his shot, which was travelling, was superbly gathered by Johansson.

Related topics:Matt TaylorWiganCallum LangMiddlesbrough