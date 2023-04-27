All Sections
A 'gutting moment' for Matt Taylor as relegation-threatened Rotherham United suffer a cruel late loss to Cardiff City

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor was left to reflect on a 'gutting moment' after Cedric Kipre's late dramatic late winner all but confirmed Cardiff City's safety, while the Millers must still sweat it out in their quest to secure their cherished Championship status.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 27th Apr 2023, 22:58 BST

The defender struck three minutes from time on a night when Cardiff shrugged off a penalty miss just before the break from Kion Etete, who had earlier put the Bluebirds in front with his opener cancelled out by Chiedozie Ogbene.

A tense second half ensued, but it was the visitors who finished the game stronger and grabbed the all-important winner.

While still being three points above the drop zone, Rotherham - who return to action at home to Middlesbrough on Monday - will be anxiously watching developments elsewhere this weekend.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor shows his anguish in the loss against Cardiff City. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeRotherham United boss Matt Taylor shows his anguish in the loss against Cardiff City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor shows his anguish in the loss against Cardiff City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Cardiff welcome Huddersfield Town – two points and a place below the Millers, but with a game in hand - on Sunday. Town host promoted Sheffield United next Thursday and finish the season off at home to third-from-bottom Reading.

The Royals entertain Wigan on Saturday, while second-from-bottom Blackpool - who can still catch the Millers - host Millwall on Friday.

The other side in the relegation mix in QPR visit Stoke on Saturday.

Taylor, whose side lost out late on at Bristol City last weekend, said: "It was the same as Saturday really with a tough blow right at the end and a culmination of being a little bit overpowered tonight in terms of physicality.

“It’s a tough blow right at the end. Their frontline caused us constant problems. We improved that aspect as the second half went on, but a set-piece moment has cost us.

"It was a really gutting moment.

"Their threat was obvious and we tried to address that at half time. Their front two are among the best I have seen at this level and the lad on loan from Villa (Jaden Philogene) is a quality player who can cause you problems.

"We got away with it a little bit at half-time with the penalty miss. We improved our defensive aspect, but did not have enough quality to sustain any pressure as the game went on. The physical nature and the couple of changes we had to make really told.

“I don’t think the tension affected us too much. I think the opposition pushed us into some scary moments and their physicality told.”

