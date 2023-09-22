All Sections
A second Barnsley player heads out on loan to a National League club in space of 24 hours

BARNSLEY summer signing Kyran Lofthouse has joined National League outfit Gateshead on loan.
By YP Sport
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:59 BST

Lofthouse’s move follows on from the departure of striker Aiden Marsh to York City, for an initial month.

Lofthouse, who joined the club from Woking, will stay in the north-east until January 2024, subject to league and FA approval.

The defender signed on a three-year deal in late July, with option of a further year in their favour.

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.
Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

The 22-year-old made 103 appearances in his time with Woking, having started his career at hometown club Oxford United. He has also played for Oxford City on loan.

Lofthouse had made three appearances across three separate competitions for the Reds so far this term.

He is the second close-season arrival at Oakwell who has been allowed to head out on loan – despite only recently joining.

Andy Dallas, who joined Barnsley on a three-year deal, moved to SPL side Kilmarnock on a season-long loan at the end of the summer window – having only signed for the Oakwell outfit just over a month earlier.

Fellow striker Oli Shaw, who signed for the Reds on the final day of the winter window in January, moved to another Scottish side Motherwell in a similar loan arrangement.

