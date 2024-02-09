A 'shame': Rotherham United boss on decision to cut former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers defender from 25-man squad
The former Middlesbrough defender - promoted with the Teessiders to the Premier League earlier in his career - is out with an Achilles injury, which prompted the decision not to name him in the club’s squad submitted to the EFL this week.
The veteran only joined the club in the autumn on a short-term deal until the summer. He was a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers in May.
But his spell in South Yorkshire club has mainly proved fateful for two dismissals early on in his Millers career, with a serious looking injury having now ended his time there.
Richardson, whose side visit Leeds United on Saturday, said: "It's a long-term injury. It's a shame. He's a good person and he's had a great career.
"But things happen and you have to make decisions and move on. We had to choose the best squad we could for the next 17 games.
"It's important that we look after Daniel's health and well-being.
"He got injured while playing for the Rotherham shirt. We have to be professional and so does Daniel. He's a large part of the group.
"He's in touch with the medical team and moving forward with his injury.”