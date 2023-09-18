Aaron Connolly revealed his pride at being able to repay the trust shown in him by manager Liam Rosenior after his goal on Friday night maintained Hull City’s early-season momentum.

The Republic of Ireland striker was suffering with a stomach bug before the game and missed a golden chance to cancel out Joel Latibeaudiere’s opener just before the break. That he was able to do so four minutes from time and earn a point against Coventry owed much to Rosenior’s unwavering faith.

"A few years ago if I missed a chance like I did in the first half I’d have probably crumbled, it would have been playing on my mind the rest of the game,” said the 23-year-old.

"But I’d actually forgotten about it and then one of the boys mentioned it. Maybe a few years ago I didn’t feel like I was trusted after missing chances but I feel so much trust at the club; from the gaffer, from the players, from all the staff, it’s little things like that that go along way.”

Second chance: Aaron Connelly celebrates his equaliser for Hull City against Coventry City on Friday night. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Part of the reason Connolly came to Hull, initially on loan in January and then on a permanent basis in the summer, was down to his old Brighton Under-23s boss Rosenior.

"He’s been massive. I can feel that trust, I missed chances when he was Under-23s manager at Brighton, worse than that,” said Connolly.

“He said to me at half-time ‘forget about it, you’ll get another one’ and thankfully I did.

"Having that type of person around you, someone who cares, you know even if you miss a chance he trusts you to go and score a goal.”

One that got away: Hull's Aaron Connolly misses a good chance in the first half against Coventry. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

For his part, Rosenior is delighted to have such a potent striker in his squad as Connolly scored his fourth goal in the first six games of the season.

"He’s still not fully fit which is scary,” enthused Rosenior.

"When I worked with Aaron at Brighton I thought he was going to go to the very top and I still think he’s got the potential to do that, he’s still only 22, 23.

"I’m so happy he’s here, and I think he’s happy because I’m here. Good strikers miss chances because they’re in the right positions and I know with Aaron if he misses a chance he’ll score the next one.