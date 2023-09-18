All Sections
Aaron Connolly and Liam Rosenior's mutual trust is driving Hull City forward ahead of Leeds United test

Aaron Connolly revealed his pride at being able to repay the trust shown in him by manager Liam Rosenior after his goal on Friday night maintained Hull City’s early-season momentum.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 18th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

The Republic of Ireland striker was suffering with a stomach bug before the game and missed a golden chance to cancel out Joel Latibeaudiere’s opener just before the break. That he was able to do so four minutes from time and earn a point against Coventry owed much to Rosenior’s unwavering faith.

"A few years ago if I missed a chance like I did in the first half I’d have probably crumbled, it would have been playing on my mind the rest of the game,” said the 23-year-old.

"But I’d actually forgotten about it and then one of the boys mentioned it. Maybe a few years ago I didn’t feel like I was trusted after missing chances but I feel so much trust at the club; from the gaffer, from the players, from all the staff, it’s little things like that that go along way.”

Second chance: Aaron Connelly celebrates his equaliser for Hull City against Coventry City on Friday night. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)Second chance: Aaron Connelly celebrates his equaliser for Hull City against Coventry City on Friday night. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
Part of the reason Connolly came to Hull, initially on loan in January and then on a permanent basis in the summer, was down to his old Brighton Under-23s boss Rosenior.

"He’s been massive. I can feel that trust, I missed chances when he was Under-23s manager at Brighton, worse than that,” said Connolly.

“He said to me at half-time ‘forget about it, you’ll get another one’ and thankfully I did.

"Having that type of person around you, someone who cares, you know even if you miss a chance he trusts you to go and score a goal.”

One that got away: Hull's Aaron Connolly misses a good chance in the first half against Coventry. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)One that got away: Hull's Aaron Connolly misses a good chance in the first half against Coventry. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
For his part, Rosenior is delighted to have such a potent striker in his squad as Connolly scored his fourth goal in the first six games of the season.

"He’s still not fully fit which is scary,” enthused Rosenior.

"When I worked with Aaron at Brighton I thought he was going to go to the very top and I still think he’s got the potential to do that, he’s still only 22, 23.

"I’m so happy he’s here, and I think he’s happy because I’m here. Good strikers miss chances because they’re in the right positions and I know with Aaron if he misses a chance he’ll score the next one.

"He’s not talking about the goal after the game, he’s talking about the one’s he’s missed.”

