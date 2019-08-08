Aaron Mooy signs new deal at Huddersfield Town but joins Brighton and Hove Albion on season-long loan

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy has signed a new three-year deal with the club ahead of a season-long move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mooy had been strongly linked with a move back to the Premier League and has made the switch to the south coast to continue his ambitions of playing in the top flight.

The 28-year-old's previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season, but he is now contracted to Huddersfield until the summer of 2022.

Huddersfield also have the option to extend the midfielder's contract by another year.

Mooy had made over 100 appearances for the Terriers since joining from Manchester City in 2016.

He helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League and played 65 times for Town in the top flight.

“Aaron was adamant that he wanted to test himself again in the Premier League when Brighton’s interest came in, and we didn’t want an issue where we had a disillusioned player on the pitch in the final year of his contract," said manager Jan Siewert.

“We had to look after the interests of Huddersfield Town and couldn’t let him leave on a free at the end of the season, so him signing a new contract ahead of his loan move gives the club and the player possibilities for the future."

The transfer window shuts at 5pm today (Thursday).