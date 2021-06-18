Abo Eisa wants to be part of something special after signing for Bradford City

The 25-year-old has penned a two-year deal which will see him remain at the Utilita Energy Stadium until the summer of 2023 after electing to leave Scunthorpe United.

Having started his career in the non-league ranks, Eisa joined Shrewsbury Town in 2018 before spending time on loan at Colchester United and then moving to the Iron.

He made 41 appearances for the Lincolnshire outfit last season, finding the net on nine occasions.

Abo Eisa, picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Eisa said: "I am excited about the project being built here. I cannot wait to get started and am delighted to have got the deal done.

“This club has shown a lot of ambition by bringing Derek Adams in.

"We want to get promoted, as the gaffer has said in his press conferences. I like that kind of expectation, and want to be part of something special.

"I have spoken to him a couple of times, and he has said all the things I want to hear. I want to play games and do well for the team, and my relationship with him has got off to a great start.

"I see myself as a goal-scorer, but I want to improve on my assists as well - and every aspect of my game.

"I like to dribble and create chances. I am very direct and try to play good football, but I want to show this to the supporters, rather than talking about it!”

Eisa's arrival follows on from the addition of Andy Cook, who has joined the club on a permanent basis following his loan spell in West Yorkshire last term.

On Eisa, City manager Adams added: “We are very excited to be welcoming Abo to Valley Parade, and cannot wait to see him in action - which I am sure our supporters will echo.

“He is a very approachable and pleasant person, as well as being a footballer with bags of ability. As soon as I came here and we knew he would be available, we moved quickly to try and sign him.

“There were a fair few clubs chasing him, to my knowledge, so the fact he has decided to take the next steps of his career at Bradford City fills me with encouragement, and shows what we are trying to build here.