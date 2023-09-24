HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver believes attacker Abraham Odoh can “reach for the stars” after ending a 20-game goal drought.

Odoh secured a 3-2 win for the Sulphurites over bogey side Salford, who they had failed to defeat in 12 previous league contests.

His clinical 80th-minute strike came after efforts by George Thomson and Sam Folarin had been cancelled out by visiting replies from Curtis Tilt and Matt Smith.

It was Odoh’s first goal since March for Rochdale, where he only netted four times in 91 outings.

But, on his number nine’s potential, Weaver said: “He’s been outstanding since coming to the club and his goal was the icing on the cake.

“He had a great effort before that and I think the goal has been coming. He’s a player who, with a little bit of belief, can reach for the stars.”

Harrogate went into the game as the lowest scoring team in Sky Bet League Two’s but they also hit the frame of the goal three times.

Weaver added: “I thought their first goal was a blatant foul and it got them back in a positive mindset.

“Their second then looked soft from our point of view, but it became a test of our mindset and, to win 3-2 after they came back at us, makes the three points feel even better.

“We said at half-time that, whoever got the next goal, I didn’t want us to change the gameplan. I wanted us to stay on the front foot and keep creating chances and that’s what we did.”

​Harrogate Town: Oxley, Ramsay, O'Connor, McDonald, Gibson, Falkingham (Burrell 88), Sutton (Cornelius 85), Thomson, Matty Daly, Odoh (Sivi 86), Folarin (Armstrong 62). Unused substitutes: Thomas, Muldoon, Foulds.

Salford City: Cairns, Ingram, Mariappa, Tilt,John, Watt (N'Mai 69), Humbles (Pedro 56), Mallan, Watson, McAleny (Dackers 86), Smith. Unused substitutes: Wright, Collins, Henderson, Olopade.