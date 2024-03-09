It was Stanley’s first game in almost 10 years without John Coleman at the helm after he was sacked last Sunday.

Interim manager John Doolan couldn’t stop a fourth successive loss for the Reds while Bradford remain in a large group chasing a play-off place.

The Bantams opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Andy Cook flicked the ball on for Plymouth loan striker Wright, who fired past Radek Vitek.

Bradford City secured three points on the road against Accrington Stanley. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

It was two after 23 minutes when a Lewis Richards long throw left Wright one-on-one with Vitek and he slotted into the far corner.

Number three came after 38 minutes when a long goal kick from Sam Walker found its way to the prolific Cook, who fired home his 16th goal of the season.