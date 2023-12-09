Accrington Stanley remain outside the League Two play-off positions after playing out a goalless draw with Doncaster Rovers in driving rain.

Rovers overcame Stanley in the FA Cup first round but, despite dominating the chances, the Reds could not avenge that defeat. Doncaster came close in the second minute when George Broadbent’s cross found Tom Nixon at the far post, but he was off target.

Tommy Rowe headed over for Doncaster, while a goal-kick from Louis Jones almost caught out his Stanley counterpart and debutant Joe Walsh but it bounced wide.

The Reds’ best chance fell to striker Josh Andrews, who raced onto a loose ball with only Jones to beat after 36 minutes, but the keeper pushed his effort away. Stanley started the second half well, with substitute Josh Woods having a close-range strike blocked.

Doncaster Rovers held Accrington Stanley to a draw. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images