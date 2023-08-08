BRADFORD City booked their spot in the second round of the League Cup after beating Accrington Stanley 4-1 on penalties.

Alex Pattison’s first goal for the club was cancelled out by Josh Andrews in a bruising cup encounter.

Harry Lewis kept out Kroede Adedoyin’s spot-kick before Clark Odour hit the decisive penalty.

Mark Hughes named a strong side, as Matty Platt and Sam Stubbs replaced the suspended Daniel Oyegoke and injured Ash Taylor.

CUP DATE: Bradford City boss Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

There was a sedate start but Platt’s dangerous cross was turned behind by Stanley stopper Toby Savin.

Bradford got in front in first-half stoppage time as Pattison raced clear of the hosts’ defence before finding the bottom corner for Hughes’ side’s first goal of the campaign. Down the other end, Lewis did well to keep out Adedoyin on the store of the break.

Lewis produced a firm save to push Shaun Whalley’s strike away from danger.

Cook was momentarily forced off after a clash of heads, but returned in a replacement shirt with no number after being patched up. He came close to doubling the visitors’ lead with a snapshot.

Substitutes Jack Nolan and Andrews made an instant impact as they combined for Accy’s leveller. The latter thundered home a header from Nolan’s corner with 24 minutes left. But City progressed after a penalty shootout.

Accrington Stanley: Savin, Quirk, Pickles, Hills, O'Brien (Nolan, 64), Coyle (Leigh, 45), Martin, Longelo (Patrick, 90), Adedoyin, Whalley, Lowe (Andrews, 64). Unused substitutes: Isherwood, Rich-Baghuelou, Popoola, Conneely, McConville.

Bradford City: Lewis, Platt, Stubbs, Kelly, Halliday, Pattison (Smith, 90+5), Smallwood (Gilliead, 74), Ridehalgh (Hendrie, 74), Oduor, Walker, Cook. Unused substitutes: Doyle, East, Odusina, McDonald, Derbyshire, Osadebe.