Accrington Stanley 2 Harrogate Town 1: Jack Nolan leaves it late as 10-man Accrington beat Simon Weaver's side

Jack Nolan fired home an added-time winner for 10-man Accrington Stanley as they celebrated a 2-1 victory over Harrogate Town.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 19th Aug 2023, 19:20 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 19:20 BST

Stanley dominated the chances in the first half with Tommy Leigh firing wide, Jay Rich-Baghuelou heading just over and Shaun Whalley skying an effort in the six-yard box.

The Reds took the lead on 28 minutes when they were awarded a free-kick following a foul on Whalley and Sean McConville found the top corner from 25 yards.

Harrogate almost equalised in the first half with goalkeeper Toby Savin denying Luke Armstrong from close range.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town were beaten by Accrington Stanley. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesSimon Weaver's Harrogate Town were beaten by Accrington Stanley. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
After the break, Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley denied Whalley twice and Josh Andrews in quick succession as Stanley looked for a second.

But then Stanley defender Seb Quirk saw red on 82 minutes for two yellow cards and, from the resulting free-kick into the area, Luke Armstrong’s header was turned into the net by Warren Burrell.

Whalley’s overhead kick rattled the post before, in the eighth minute of added time, Nolan rifled home a 30-yard free-kick.

