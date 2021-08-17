Only part way through a rebuilding job at Rovers – something he similarly experienced at one of his previous clubs in Swindon – Wellens and his side, depleted in terms of options at the minute, are having a bit of a tough time at the start of 2021-22.

With bringing in new additions not straightforward, the Doncaster chief admits that some further short-term pain may arrive, but he believes that the bigger picture will be healthy and stand the club in good stead if they get through it, as Wellens envisages.

The Rovers boss said: “We are well aware of where we are. We need to get players out to get players in, who cost money.

Doncaster Rovers chief Richie Wellens. Picture: Getty Images

“The worst-case scenario is that if nobody leaves, we have to call in a few favours.

“It is what it is. I am happy with it and not moaning.

“We have to understand that when we get it right and we are scoring goals and winning games, it will please me more that we have had to fight for it and wheel and deal and start this rebuild from the very bottom.

“It makes the job more difficult, but more satisfying. I have been in this position before where I have been at a club and it was a total rebuild and it probably took me 20 to 25 games of the previous season to introduce things.

“I actually think we are in a decent position when everybody is fit.”

Rovers will be aiming to avoid further late pain at Accrington this evening, having suffered defeats late on in their last three games in this particular corner of Lancashire.

Last six games: Accrington DDWLWW; Doncaster WLLLDL.

Referee: S Oldham (Lancashire).