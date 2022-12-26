Accrington v Barnsley FC: Mood music switch won't sidetrack focused Reds as they strive for more

THE MOOD music during Barnsley's last league trip to Lancashire back on October 22 was decidedly less harmonious than it is now.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

That particular autumnal day saw the Reds underwhelm in a 1-0 loss on their first-ever visit to Morecambe on an afternoon when Michael Duff's side failed to score - let alone win - for a third straight league match.

That extended into a fourth game three days later following a single-goal home loss to Lincoln. It remains the last time that Barnsley tasted defeat at league level.

The Oakwell outfit head to Red Rose county today on the back of an eye-catching five-match league winning streak.

Assistant head coach Martin Paterson said: "We've had a dip in the season and responded really well. The test for us as a coaching staff is to keep the minds of the players positive and reinforce the things we are doing well, but also to point out things we can get better at.

"Rest assured, we don't think we have cracked it and are working very hard to improve many facets of our game. It's about being humble and looking at Accrington - and not the past or future."

Like at Morecambe, the Reds will be backed by a big travelling support - upwards of 2,000 - across the Pennines. It will provide a festive sense of occasion, but that will plainly not interest Duff and co.

Paterson continued: "Accrington is a tough fixture and they have a good home record. As much as we have good form at the moment, so do they. They are five unbeaten in all competitions. It's not going to be an easy game.

“We are solely making sure our players prepare for that environment. It will be difficult and that's all we are concentrating on."

"We concentrate on the next 48 minutes and at half-time, we put the music on after Michael has spoken to the players and concentrate on the next 48. It's as simple as that. In terms of looking ahead, we don't even look behind."

Last six games: Accrington LWWWDW; Barnsley WWLWWW.

Referee: R Welch (Washington)