Accrington v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann urges Rovers to attack FA Cup first-round replay

Grant McCann wants his Doncaster Rovers team to get back to their front-foot style of play to move on from Saturday’s League Two disappointment and seal a place in the second round of the FA Cup.

McCann described Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon as Doncaster’s worst performance of the season, and is happy to get an immediate chance to set the record straight in the cup.

An enticing tie at his his former club Peterborough United potentially awaits, if League One side Posh can overcome Salford City in Tuesday’s replay, and Doncaster can safely negotiate a tricky replay at Accrington Stanley.

Asked what improvements he needs to see from Saturday, McCann said: “We looked at it this morning, a lot of our game was too safe and we’ve not really been like that.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann wants a response to the Wimbledon defeat (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Prior to that we’ve been very much front-foot, passing forward, moving forward; but we saw a lot of safety in our play, so we’ve reminded our players that’s not the way we want to be.

"People have put their hands up and owned their mistakes and that’s what we need, including myself and the coaching staff.

"We’ll put it down to a one-off – hopefully – and we’ll put it right at Accrington."

Accrington are also coming off a poor result away from home on Saturday and McCann is under no illusions as to how difficult the task will be at the Crown Ground.

"We’ve seen what they’re about, a very much front-footed team with quality at the top end of the pitch that can hurt you,” said McCann, who confirmed Rovers will be without defender Joseph Olowu (concussion symptoms).

"We’ll go there and hopefully attack the game.

"We both want to get into that hat for the next round, it’s about us focusing on this game.”