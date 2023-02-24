A key White Rose fixture - and nothing to do with the close proximity of Bradford and Doncaster - takes place tomorrow. City will be backed by 4,000 fans.
Both sides remain in the play-off mix, despite their form being consistently inconsistent.
Now it’s all about points.
For Clayton, putting one over an old employer or settling a score does not come into it.
The City midfielder said: “I’ve obviously had an eye on going back there and trying to put in a good performance.
“There’s no added stuff to it. There was nothing malicious in what happened there.
“It was sad that it ended but I feel I’m now in a better place, a better space and trying to do just as well. So I’m happy to keep going.
“I’m really enjoying it (at Bradford). I’ve landed on my feet getting the opportunity to come and play here.”
One thing that Clayton won't be caught doing, certainly at the minute, is overly studying and fretting about league tables.
“You can look at league tables until you are blue in the face. But my advice would be to avoid them until the final 10 games and then anything can happen,” he continued.
“You can be sat there for hours thinking, ‘they might win this or that’, just like any fan does. You can get too wrapped up.
“I’d save your energy and just focus on winning as many games as you can until the last 10. Then it’s every man for themselves trying to get over the line.”