AFTER signing for Bradford City in January, it did not escape Adam Clayton's attention that a first return to the club he had left in Doncaster Rovers was just around the corner.

A key White Rose fixture - and nothing to do with the close proximity of Bradford and Doncaster - takes place tomorrow. City will be backed by 4,000 fans.

Both sides remain in the play-off mix, despite their form being consistently inconsistent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it’s all about points.

Bradford City midfielder Adam Clayton, pictured during his time at Doncaster Rovers where he was captain for a spell.

For Clayton, putting one over an old employer or settling a score does not come into it.

The City midfielder said: “I’ve obviously had an eye on going back there and trying to put in a good performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no added stuff to it. There was nothing malicious in what happened there.

“It was sad that it ended but I feel I’m now in a better place, a better space and trying to do just as well. So I’m happy to keep going.

“I’m really enjoying it (at Bradford). I’ve landed on my feet getting the opportunity to come and play here.”

One thing that Clayton won't be caught doing, certainly at the minute, is overly studying and fretting about league tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can look at league tables until you are blue in the face. But my advice would be to avoid them until the final 10 games and then anything can happen,” he continued.

“You can be sat there for hours thinking, ‘they might win this or that’, just like any fan does. You can get too wrapped up.