Adama Traore gives Hull City overdue taste of victory to dent Millwall's Premier League promotion hopes

Liam Rosenior believes his Hull City side earned a win that vindicated recent performances.

For all their defensive obduracy, Hull had only claimed one win in 10 previous games, but they moved back towards the sanctuary of mid-table with a win that damages Millwall’s play-off hopes.

Half-time substitute Adama Traore’s brilliant winner from the edge of the penalty area on 70 minutes showed what Millwall could have achieved had they been more ruthless going forward.

Rosenior said: “I was as happy with the second-half performance as I was unhappy with the first-half performance.

Liam Rosenior saw his Hull City side earn a second win in 11 games as they accounted for Millwall at the MKM Stadiumd (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“You can see why they are in the play-offs, but I was really disappointed so I felt like I needed to shake it up and make three substitutions.

“Our (first-half) performance was way off it. It was probably the worst first-half performance of the season, but in the second half we showed fight and spirit.

“I was so happy for Adama. He’s been a joy and a pleasure.

“He’s worked so hard through the winter when he was injured. He’s a credit to himself and his family. He’s a big part of my plans for next season.”

Rosenior added: “The margins of error in the Championship are so small. What tips it in your favour is effort and passion to fight for the shirt.

“You have to run and you have to fight, and if you don’t do it you won’t be on the journey with this football club.

“We have to find a balance. I want to play attacking football, but sometimes you have to fight and find a way.