Ali Al-Hamadi’s double fired nine-man AFC Wimbledon to within touching distance of the League Two play-off places thanks to a 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Al-Hamadi broke the deadlock from a yard out to give Wimbledon a late first-half lead, before smashing the ball home after the break to seal the points at Plough Lane.

The Dons were forced to play the final 18 minutes a player short after Hus Biler picked up a second yellow card before Omar Bugiel was given his marching orders in stoppage time after also picking up two bookings but the hosts held on for all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a cagey first half, with neither side able to test their opposition goalkeeper for much of the opening 45.

Ali Al-Hamadi bagged a brace against Doncaster Rovers. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

However, two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Al Hamadi was on hand to bundle home following a goal-mouth scramble to put the hosts in front.