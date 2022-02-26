AFC Wimbledon 2 Doncaster Rovers 2: Tommy Rowe double rescues a point for Rovers

Headers from Jack Rudoni and Luke McCormick put the hosts two goals clear, only for Rovers’ match captain Rowe to square things up in the feisty relegation clash.

The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute, McCormick’s wide free-kick crossed in for Rudoni’s eighth goal of the season.

McCormick scored in the reverse fixture back in August, and he got on the scoresheet again in the 49th minute. Lee Brown’s cross was nodded home by McCormick past Doncaster’s Johnny Mitchell.

AT THE DOUBLE: Tommy Rowe. Picture: PA Wire.

The visitors responded with Rowe’s 63rd-minute run into the box and he shot low from a tight angle past the keeper.

Rowe then added a perfect header three minutes later to equalise in front of the 732 travelling fans.

Doncaster’s Ben Jackson could have got the winner with 10 minutes to play, but for Brown’s critical goal-line clearance.