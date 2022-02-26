AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers: ‘The chase is on’ says Gary McSheffrey

Rovers have given themselves hope in their battle against relegation, with McSheffrey’s side winning two of their last three games to close the gap to Wimbledon – and safety – to four points.

Victory today would see them move to within a point of 20th place, although they will have played at least two more games than the majority of sides above them.

Defeat would see Wimbledon climb seven points clear of Rovers as McSheffrey said: “We’re under no illusions about the importance of the game.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“We know what we want it to be and we’ll do all we can to get it to that.

“We don’t want to lose games at this stage of the season. We have come through a really tough fixture list in the last eight or nine games and we’ve come out with four wins.

“Some other teams have got that fixture list to come and they’re dealing with rearranged games.

“We’ve rode the storm, got through it with almost half the points we could have taken and we look forward to fighting for everything. The chase is on.”

Doncaster still have a number of players sidelined but McSheffrey is expecting Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith, Tom Anderson and John Bostock to all return to training next week.

“In a couple of weeks we might have a couple more back that will really make the decision tough for who is on the bench,” he continued.

“From where we were at, there’s no complaints about having too many players and managing minutes from now on.

“We’re going to need everyone and everyone is going to have a part to play. We need everyone at it, all hungry and all fighting for the shirt.