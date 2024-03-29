AFC Wimbledon v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver challenges Sulphurites to stay in the League Two play-off 'fight'
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletterHarrogate Town are no different. For their part, they are aiming to keep an unlikely - but still possible - top-seven push alive by virtue of a maximum-point haul over Easter.
Simon Weaver said: "It's a big couple of games coming up and we still want to be in the fight towards the end of the season. The next two games are very important to us so that we are still in that fight.
Harrogate's away form is bettered only league leaders Mansfield this term, but it must be maintained if they are to have had a play-off chance.
Weaver added: "The lads believe in themselves as a unit away from home.
"We've been watching a lot of the Wimbledon coverage and we know also from last year that you have got to manage the occasion because the fans are very good and get behind them and we will have to stay composed like in a lot of away games this season."