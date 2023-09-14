All Sections
Kenya coach Engin Firat has told Clarke Oduor he needs to shake off the fear to be a success at international level, but thinks his move to Bradford City will help.
By Stuart Rayner
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST

The versatile former Leeds United and Barnsley player won his second international cap against South Sudan on Tuesday but it was a short-lived affair - introduced after 58 minutes but substituted in the 81st.

Firat said the 24-year-old must learn from the experience after showing nervousness when he came on.

“First of all, this is the reason why we have friendly matches,” he told mozzartsport.co.ke.

RUTHLESS: Kenya coach Engin Firat substituted his substitute on Tuesday

“I could have put in an experienced player but I decided to see what Clarke could do in such an aggressive match.

“But when he came on, I had the feeling that he was a little afraid. It’s as if he has a brake.

"He needs to let it go and I believe we will have a good player on the side with him.”

Oduor made his international debut in another friendly nearly three years ago.

Kenya lost Tuesday's game 1-0, the only goal coming before he was on the field.

What Firat is much happier about is the fact manager Mark Hughes has used Oduor in an attacking midfield positon since signing him from Barnsley in the summer.

“I told him he has great capability but he needs to show it on the field," said the coach.

"He has real capacity and it is good that he is now playing more often in his club as an attacking midfielder."

Kenya have World Cup qualifying games away to Gabon and Seychelles in November.