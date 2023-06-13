The 24-year-old, who can also operate in defence, has been a leading player over the last two seasons with the north-east outfit.
Bailey, who came through the ranks at Newcastle United, spent a period on trial with Rovers two summers ago.
On joining the club, he said: “I came here two years ago on trial and got a really good feel for the place. It’s a big club - you look at the stadium and the training ground and you can see that. It’s perfect for my development.
“When the manager rang me, I just wanted to get it done. Everything he said was the same about how I feel about football and he spoke about promotion. It was a no-brainer for me.”
Manager Grant McCann continued: “Owen is a lad that’s had a tremendous couple of years after leaving Newcastle.
“He’s a good player with a really good background. What he’ll bring is sheer tenacity to midfield - a defensive midfield player, aggressive, on the front foot and flexible in how he plays. He will compete in that position.”
Bailey has become Rovers’ seventh signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ian Lawlor, Richard Wood, Jamie Sterry, George Broadbent, Jack Senior and Joe Ironside.