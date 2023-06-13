DONCASTER ROVERS have confirmed their seventh close-season arrival after bringing in Gateshead midfielder Owen Bailey on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who can also operate in defence, has been a leading player over the last two seasons with the north-east outfit.

Bailey, who came through the ranks at Newcastle United, spent a period on trial with Rovers two summers ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On joining the club, he said: “I came here two years ago on trial and got a really good feel for the place. It’s a big club - you look at the stadium and the training ground and you can see that. It’s perfect for my development.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Owen Bailey. Picture: John Hobson/AHPIX Ltd. Photograph: John Hobson

“When the manager rang me, I just wanted to get it done. Everything he said was the same about how I feel about football and he spoke about promotion. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Manager Grant McCann continued: “Owen is a lad that’s had a tremendous couple of years after leaving Newcastle.

“He’s a good player with a really good background. What he’ll bring is sheer tenacity to midfield - a defensive midfield player, aggressive, on the front foot and flexible in how he plays. He will compete in that position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad