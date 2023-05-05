AFTER recently missing out on the EFL League Two player of the season award, prolific Bradford City striker Andy Cook has a consolation prize of sorts.

Cook has been named as the division's player of the month for April in recognition of his feats in finding the net five times in seven matches.

The 32-year-old started May with a goal, but it could not prevent the Bantams from losing 3-2 at Crewe Alexandra on Wednesday, meaning that their play-off fates will be determined by events on Monday at home to Leyton Orient and at rivals Mansfield Town’s game at Colchester United.

Seventh-placed City are three points clear of the Stags and need a point to mathematically confirm a place in the end-of-season lottery.

Bradford City striker Andy Cook, pictured with his League Two player-of-the-month accolade for April. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

On Cook, who scored his 31st goal of the campaign at Crewe, manager Mark Hughes said: “He keeps on producing. He’s an exceptional player and a great character – everyone sees that.

“He’s just a one-off, Andy, both on the pitch and off it.

“I’m really pleased for him. It’s good recognition, but he’ll be the first to say it’s got a lot to do with the quality of balls he’s been getting this year and he’s been able to capitalise on them.”

And on whether that recognition makes up for missing out to Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins for the player of the season gong, Hughes continued: “I don’t know about that. He’s still aggrieved about that as we all are.”

City have condemned the actions of a minority of supporters after pyrotechnic devices were thrown onto the pitch in the second half at Crewe.