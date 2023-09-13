Alex Gilliead urges Bradford City players to chip in with goals in Andy Cook's absence

IT'S fair to say that Bradford City have issues to resolve after a mixed start to the League Two campaign.

The answers to a couple of probing questions may have arrived last weekend, that said.

For many, Alex Gilliead provided the answer to one.

The fit-again midfielder helped turn the game in City's favour when he was introduced from the bench at half-time of last Saturday's low-grade draw with Grimsby Town.

Bradford City's Alex Gilliead celebrates his equaliser against Grimsby Town with Brad Halliday. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

His late leveller secured him the headlines. Putting his goal to one side, the energy rush he provided in the middle of the park and partnership with fellow north-easterner Richie Smallwood was just as important.

They look the two players best placed, as it stands, to operate in the centre of the pitch with last Saturday's events also crystallising the belief of many that City look far more comfortable with a back four as opposed to operating with three central defenders and wing-backs.

Mark Hughes switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation at the interval and it worked for the Bantams, who are back in action at BD8 on Saturday when they host Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town.

Gilliead said: "I have not really played much in the 3-5-2. (But) I played out on the left wing and I'll do a job anywhere.

Alex Gilliead celebrates his equaliser with Brad Halliday and in front of the fans during the draw with Grimsby Town. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"But I obviously like playing in the middle and I love playing with Richie, he's a good player. He compliments me and I compliment him because I get around and he's good on the ball.

"I think we looked a good team in the second half, but they (Grimsby) are not a bad team.

"The gaffer's job is to change things. He has changed things and it worked out well. We had most of the pressure in the second half, especially with the corners we had.

"Bobby (Pointon) had some shots as well and put in some good balls and the new lads who came on - Ray (Tulloch) and Chis (Afoka) - did well. There's good signs. The second half was positive."

After three weeks out with injury, Gilliead's return was timely in the extreme.

In hot, strength-sapping conditions, players who possess running power and stamina were always likely to come into their own last weekend and so it proved.

Gilliead continued: "I feel like I played 90 minutes. I said to the physios and Greg (Stebbings - sport scientist) that I felt like we were in Spain again in pre-season versus Getafe.

"We dug in and in the second half, we were the better team and it's a good sign when the heat is on.

"I was on the bench as I'd only trained two or three times this week and I had been with the physios who have done a great job. I thank them for getting me out.

"I have been watching the lads every game, itching to get out there. Obviously the goal is a massive positive to me. I love scoring goals; I just don't get enough of them."

With Andy Cook currently sidelined alongside Alex Pattison and Tyler Smith, City's goalscoring threat currently looks pretty blunt.

Other than Gilliead, the only other players currently available to have found the net at league level this term are Jamie Walker and Clark Oduor. City have mustered just five goals in seven League Two games thus far.

If they are to be among the main players in League Two this term, sharing the goals around more is simply a 'non-negotiable.'

Gilliead, whose previous goal came on April 1 - also at home against Grimsby - added: "We can't always rely on him (Cook).

"We obviously want him to be scoring goals and have another season like last year as it's beneficial for us. But we know we need to share the goals around.

"Just getting shots off, like I did. Bobby (Pointon) hit a few and while they didn't go near the goal, at home it's about keeping sides under pressure and getting the fans behind us. It's a big thing.