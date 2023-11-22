Alex Gilliead's praise for 'straight up' Bradford City manager Graham Alexander
That's the message from one of City's respected stalwarts in Alex Gillead, with Alexander's man-management, demeanour and work on the training ground being well received by his players.
As early impressions go, it's been favourable. But now comes the hard bit, turning around the season and getting some better results on a consistent basis.
Gilliead, who saw his second-half shot deflect in during Saturday's game at Notts County - where City at least showed character after a grim first period - said: "Everything is black and white with the gaffer. He's very honest with the lads and tells us what he wants from us.
"He is very straight up and his training is enjoyable and everything. We know we have not done well enough, but want to do well for him.
"I think the second half showed that we will dig our heels in and show our character and we just need to make sure we do that more often."
A total of 24 goal attempts with seven on target did at least provide Alexander with something heartening after his side's 4-2 loss at Meadow Lane.
In their previous three league matches, City had produced a combined total of eight attempts on target.
Alexander, whose side welcomed Barnsley in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, added: "It is all secondary to the biggest 'stat' of all (wins) and that's the first stat I deal with and I always remind our teams and my players about that.
"Let's not hide the fact that we are in a winning business and have to win.
"But I do look at stats. I did it as a player in terms of my own performance and have done it as a coach.
"It does not define your judgment on a player or your team. But it can give you a bit of background to maybe your opinion or thoughts and highlight where you need to do better.