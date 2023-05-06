TO A MAN, Bradford City players were crestfallen at the final whistle at Crewe Alexandra in midweek - after a brutal late denouement.

No-one felt the hurt more than disconsolate captain Richie Smallwood, pictured.

His team-mate and fellow north-easterner in Alex Gilliead is sure he will take the blow of conceding a fateful penalty in the 11th minute of added-on time which enabled the hosts to claim a 3-2 win, on the chin and put it behind him on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments away from clinching a play-off ticket in Cheshire, City still have work to do against champions Leyton Orient.

Richie Smallwood of Bradford City (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Gilliead said: "Richie has done well for us all season and been a leader on and off the pitch.

"It was just one of those ones where it was the last seconds and he was trying to block a shot. Those things go against you and you have to go through it and put it to bed and go again on Monday.

"We've had it five or six times with last-minute or 90-plus goals and just need to get that game management right. That's key, especially with what we want to do this season. We need to make sure we manage games and see them out better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even if it was half of them, we'd be in a much better position. But you can look back on a lot of things in a season and think 'we could have done this better, we'd have been in a better position.'

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood's anguish is there for all to see after Crewe's late winning penalty on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"We have got to go again on Monday, it's in our hands, so we'll just pick ourselves up and do that."

City could still qualify for the play-offs even if they lose on Monday, as long as the side just outside of the play-offs in Mansfield fail to win at Colchester.

If they win and the Bantams lose, it could get tricky, with the Stags needing to triumph and also turn around a three-goal swing. Carlisle and Salford are also level on points with City, but with a slightly better goal difference. Given all that, it could well be tense at Valley Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A point would be enough, but Gilliead believes that City must concentrate on making it easier for themselves by being proactive.

He continued: "If we can just show up and get that win...I know a draw is enough, but we don't want to be in that position.

"As it showed at Crewe, it can get nervy towards the end. We are going to have to come out fighting and go for the win and I am sure that's what we will do.

"We've had games like that (Monday) this season and done well. You think back to Grimsby, who brought a lot of fans and it was a good atmosphere and game and we came out with the win. It will be a full house and we have got to show ourselves and puff our chests out and show what we are made of and be in a position to win."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opponents Orient, seeking to add gloss to a magnificent season under the leadership of former Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens, will be backed by close to 2,400 supporters as they bring down the curtain on a memorable 2022-23 on Bank Holiday Monday.