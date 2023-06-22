The former Harrogate Town and Middlesbrough player has joined on a three-year deal - hot on the heels of the capture of ex-Sheffield United schemer Kevin McDonald.
The box-to-box, counter-attacking midfielder's existing contract at Harrogate was due to expire at the end of June with the Sulphurites confirming last month that the 25-year-old - who had significant interest last summer – would be moving onto pastures new in the close season after passing up the opportunity of discussing a new deal.
Pattison scored 19 goals and contributed 12 assists over two seasons at Wetherby Road, which saw him make 86 appearances in total.
On joining City, Pattison said: “I want to carry on scoring goals from midfield and that is what I am looking to bring. That is what the gaffer wants me to keep doing.
"I like to drive forward with the ball and bring a lot of energy going forward."
Bantams manager Mark Hughes commented: “Alex is a battling midfielder with a lot of energy, but also with the craft and guile to unlock doors going forward and contribute to goals.
“Having come up against him a few times already while he has been playing for Harrogate, we know what kind of a player we are signing, and he is at a good age to develop and continue to progress with us over the long term."
The signing of Darlington-born Pattison follows on from the additions of McDonald, defender Ash Taylor and left-sided player Clarke Oduor.
Meanwhile, Harrogate have signed former Burnley goalkeeper Lewis Thomas on a one-year deal - the club's fifth signing of the close season.
The 21-year-old - who has also spent time in Manchester City's academy - recently left the Clarets and will provide competition for Sulphurites' number one Mark Oxley, with second-choice Peter Jameson having been made available for transfer.
Thomas's signing follows on from the additions of Matty Daly, Matty Foulds, Rod McDonald and Lewis Gibson.