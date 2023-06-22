LATEST BRADFORD City signing Alex Pattison is confident he can bring an increased goal threat to the Bantams' midfield after becoming the club's fourth summer recruit.

Bradford City player signing at the University of Bradford Stadium, Valley Parade, Bradford.

The former Harrogate Town and Middlesbrough player has joined on a three-year deal - hot on the heels of the capture of ex-Sheffield United schemer Kevin McDonald.

The box-to-box, counter-attacking midfielder's existing contract at Harrogate was due to expire at the end of June with the Sulphurites confirming last month that the 25-year-old - who had significant interest last summer – would be moving onto pastures new in the close season after passing up the opportunity of discussing a new deal.

Pattison scored 19 goals and contributed 12 assists over two seasons at Wetherby Road, which saw him make 86 appearances in total.

On joining City, Pattison said: “I want to carry on scoring goals from midfield and that is what I am looking to bring. That is what the gaffer wants me to keep doing.

"I like to drive forward with the ball and bring a lot of energy going forward."

Bantams manager Mark Hughes commented: “Alex is a battling midfielder with a lot of energy, but also with the craft and guile to unlock doors going forward and contribute to goals.

“Having come up against him a few times already while he has been playing for Harrogate, we know what kind of a player we are signing, and he is at a good age to develop and continue to progress with us over the long term."

The signing of Darlington-born Pattison follows on from the additions of McDonald, defender Ash Taylor and left-sided player Clarke Oduor.

Meanwhile, Harrogate have signed former Burnley goalkeeper Lewis Thomas on a one-year deal - the club's fifth signing of the close season.

The 21-year-old - who has also spent time in Manchester City's academy - recently left the Clarets and will provide competition for Sulphurites' number one Mark Oxley, with second-choice Peter Jameson having been made available for transfer.

