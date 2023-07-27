All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

All 24 League One season ticket prices compared - Barnsley FC vs Derby County, Portsmouth, Reading and rivals - gallery

The 2023/24 League One season is just around the corner.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

The forthcoming campaign looks set to be a thrilling one, packed with all the twists and turns fans have come to expect from the EFL. Last season, League One threw up its fair share of shocks and season ticket holders will be in attendance to witness plenty more this time round.

But how much will fans be paying to enjoy the action?

Here is the cheapest adult season ticket at every League One club.

Here are the cheapest adult season tickets at each League One club.

1. Season ticket prices compared

Here are the cheapest adult season tickets at each League One club. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket: £269.04

2. 24. Fleetwood Town

Cheapest adult season ticket: £269.04 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket: £289

3. 23. Blackpool

Cheapest adult season ticket: £289 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Cheapest adult season ticket: £289

4. 22. Leyton Orient

Cheapest adult season ticket: £289 Photo: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:League OneDerby CountyPortsmouthReadingEFL