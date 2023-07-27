All 24 League One season ticket prices compared - Barnsley FC vs Derby County, Portsmouth, Reading and rivals - gallery
The 2023/24 League One season is just around the corner.
The forthcoming campaign looks set to be a thrilling one, packed with all the twists and turns fans have come to expect from the EFL. Last season, League One threw up its fair share of shocks and season ticket holders will be in attendance to witness plenty more this time round.
But how much will fans be paying to enjoy the action?
Here is the cheapest adult season ticket at every League One club.
