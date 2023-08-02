League Two may be three divisions below the Premier League but it does not necessarily mean it is always cheap to watch.

The fourth tier is not a division stacked with minnows and the 2023/24 campaign will feature a host of ambitious clubs targeting rises up through the EFL pyramid.

Global attention is regularly on Wrexham and their Hollywood owners but aside from the Welsh outfit there are numerous clubs – Yorkshire’s own Bradford City included – with lofty ambitions.

But how much does it cost to watch these clubs in action on a regular basis? Below is the price of the cheapest adult season ticket at every League Two club.

24. Salford City Cheapest adult season ticket: £180

23. Accrington Stanley Cheapest adult season ticket: £239

22. Crawley Town Cheapest adult season ticket: £255