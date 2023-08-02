All Sections
All 24 League Two season ticket prices - Bradford City vs Wrexham, Stockport County, Doncaster Rovers and rivals

League Two may be three divisions below the Premier League but it does not necessarily mean it is always cheap to watch.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:34 BST

The fourth tier is not a division stacked with minnows and the 2023/24 campaign will feature a host of ambitious clubs targeting rises up through the EFL pyramid.

Global attention is regularly on Wrexham and their Hollywood owners but aside from the Welsh outfit there are numerous clubs – Yorkshire’s own Bradford City included – with lofty ambitions.

But how much does it cost to watch these clubs in action on a regular basis? Below is the price of the cheapest adult season ticket at every League Two club.

Here are the cheapest adult season tickets at every League Two club.

1. League Two season ticket prices

Here are the cheapest adult season tickets at every League Two club. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £180

2. 24. Salford City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £180 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £239

3. 23. Accrington Stanley

Cheapest adult season ticket: £239 Photo: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £255

4. 22. Crawley Town

Cheapest adult season ticket: £255 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

