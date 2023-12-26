Leeds United fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.

Expectations among the travelling fans were high after Leeds cruised to a 4-0 win over Ipswich Town before Christmas. However, goals from Alan Browne and Liam Millar either side of a Pascal Struijk penalty condemned the Whites to defeat.

Illan Meslier saw red early in the second half after shoving the face of Preston’s Milutin Osmajic, forcing Daniel Farke to introduce understudy goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Predictably, Meslier has already faced criticism for his rash decision but there has also been frustration directed at Farke. Below are a selection of posts published on X following the full-time whistle.

@LUFC_WorldWide said: “All on Farke today. Meslier yes but we shouldn’t show up like that again today. It’s a trend. Not calling for his head but serious lack of game management from him. That’s your job”

@awinehouse1 said: “Not really a massive pop at him this but I don’t think Farke has shown anything particularly special outside of naming a series of very talented footballers for the division in an XI. We don’t look great whenever we have to think our way through a game

@TheJackyCalv said: “We’ve bought the best right-back in the league and left [Archie] Gray one on one against their winger all day and taken [Djed] Spence off. Farke got so many things wrong today. We have the squad to be top of the pile but look at us.”

@alexjl30 said: “Meslier obviously the main issue there but that’s not good enough from Farke either for me. The issues were so clear in the first half yet he didn’t bother with the obvious changes.